Chloe Kelly is back! Arsenal complete permanent signing of Lionesses star after successful loan spell ended in Champions League glory
Lionesses star Chloe Kelly has signed for Arsenal permanently after a successful loan spell with the Gunners that ended in Champions League glory.
- Kelly spent second half of last season at Arsenal
- Lionesses star helped Gunners win Champions League
- Now signs permanently in London after Man City exit