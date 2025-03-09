'Chip off the old block!' - Cristiano Ronaldo's son 'Cristianinho' scores two brilliant goals & shows off insane dribbling skills as 14-year-old prodigy goes viral for Al-Nassr youth team exploits C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has gone viral for his two stunning goals and tricks in the 14-year-old's latest game for Al-Nassr's youth team.