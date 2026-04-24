Chicago Fire reportedly cool interest in Polish striker Robert Lewandowski after winter pursuit of Barcelona striker

Chicago reportedly pursued Lewandowski aggressively over the winter when it became clear that he would not immediately sign a contract extension to stay in Catalonia, but were unable to strike a deal. They were, at multiple points, in active talks for the striker, but a move never quite formulated,according to The Athletic.

Lewandowski himself has admitted this future is up in the air.

"I have to feel it. For now, I cannot tell you nothing (about what I will decide), because I’m not even 50 percent sure which way I want to go. It’s not for this moment," he said last month.