Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings
Ben McAleer

Chelsea women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Alyssa Thompson scores another stunner but record-breaker Mille Bright struggles for Blues in damaging WSL draw

Chelsea huffed and puffed but were unable to return to winning ways in the Women's Super League as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Sunday. The Blues have now failed to win back-to-back league games for the first time since the 2021-22 season as they could only close the gap to leaders Manchester City to three points having been pegged back after taking an early lead.

Chelsea started brightly and carved out their first chance in the opening minute as Alyssa Thompson broke down the left. The ball eventually found its way to Erin Cuthbert, who dragged her effort harmlessly side.

Liverpool responded well and it took some quick thinking from goalkeeper Livia Peng - playing due to an injury suffered by Hannah Hampton - to deny Beata Olsson a chance after Mille Bright had played a sloppy pass. The Blues, though, were ahead in the ninth minute as Thompson expertly tucked past Faye Kirby from the left having beaten the offside trip.

Chelsea dominated possession, but it was Liverpool who netted the equaliser with a little over 10 minutes of the half remaining as the Reds sprung a rapid counter. Nathalie Bjorn failed to completely cut out a Lily Woodham pass for Olsson, who made no mistake one-on-one with Peng.

Catarina Macario should have put Chelsea back in front but fluffed her lines from close range shortly before the break as the champions looked to make their dominance count. Sonia Bompastor then looked to change things up for the Blues at the break and took off Bright and Macario for the second half as the west London side pushed to go ahead in the second half.

Thompson fired an effort over, while the American winger then sought to turn provider for Cuthbert, but the midfielder's effort was blocked. Substitute Aggie Beever-Jones then missed a decent chance to put Chelsea back in front as they failed to break down the Reds wall.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Totally Wicked Stadium...

  • Liverpool v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Livia Peng (6/10):

    Came off her line quickly to deny Olsson early on. Could do little prevent the Liverpool striker from equalising in the 33rd minute.

    Ellie Carpenter (5/10):

    Struggled to impact the game in the final third while Liverpool's goal came down her side of the pitch.

    Nathalie Bjorn (5/10):

    Failed to cut out a Woodham pass for Olsson to score. Withdrawn midway through the second half.

    Millie Bright (5/10):

    Made a record-setting 211th WSL appearance. Gave the ball away cheaply in the opening five minutes that presented Liverpool with a chance. Subbed off at the break.

    Niamh Charles (6/10):

    Solid if unspectacular before she was replaced by James as Chelsea pushed for the winner.

  • Liverpool v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Wieke Kaptein (6/10):

    Played a perfect pass through for Thompson to open the scoring early on.

    Kiera Walsh (6/10):

    Solid if unspectacular as she kept play ticking over in the middle of the park.

    Erin Cuthbert (7/10):

    Dragged an effort just wide in the opening minute after some good work by Thompson. Worked hard off the ball and was arguably Chelsea's best midfielder.

  • Liverpool v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (6/10):

    Put in a subdued display before she came off in the 55th minute.

    Catarina Macario (4/10):

    Missed a huge chance from close range five minutes before the break. Came off at half-time after a poor opening 45.

    Alyssa Thompson (7/10):

    Started brightly with her run down the left resulting in a chance for Cuthbert. Scored a fine opener in the ninth-minute. Was Chelsea's best attacker.

  • Liverpool v Chelsea FC - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Naomi Girma (6/10):

    Replaced Bright for the second half. Chelsea looked better defensively following her introduction.

    Aggie Beever-Jones (6/10):

    Came on at the break. Missed a decent chance to put Chelsea ahead midway through the second half.

    Sandy Baltimore (6/10):

    Was effective from the left when introduced in the 55th minute.

    Lucy Bronze (5/10):

    Didn't have much to do defensively after she came on.

    Lauren James (5/10):

    Ineffective in the final third as Liverpool held firm.

    Sonia Bompastor (5/10):

    Got it wrong by picking Bright and using a high defensive line. Threw everything into the game to turn the fixture in Chelsea's favour but initial selection cost the Blues.

