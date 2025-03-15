Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man City: Sonia Bompastor's first trophy secured! Mayra Ramirez stars as Blues win League Cup with quadruple dream still alive

The Colombia international was involved in both goals as the champions of England won the competition for the first time in four years.

Chelsea ended an incredible run of three successive Women's League Cup final losses by defeating Manchester City in Saturday's final to claim the first trophy of the Sonia Bompastor era. Mayra Ramirez's first half strike and an unfortunate own goal just 13 minutes from time by Yui Hasegawa gave the Blues the victory and what they will hope is the first of four trophies this term.

There were just eight minutes on the clock when Chelsea broke the deadlock, Lauren James' perfect pass releasing Ramirez, who beat Ayaka Yamashita at the second time of asking. The Colombia international should've had a second before the half hour mark, too, but could only find the sidenetting after rounding the goalkeeper with ease.

For Man City, clear-cut chances proved hard to come by. Hannah Hampton was forced into a few smart stops but the Chelsea players were largely able to crowd out star striker Khadija Shaw, who had an enthralling individual battle with Millie Bright. Instead, the Blues had a big opportunity to double their lead on the hour mark, only for Yamashita to make a fantastic point blank save to deny Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd. Within four minutes, City made that miss look costly when Aoba Fujino somehow beat Hampton at her near post.

Article continues below

However, Chelsea would not be left to rue chances gone by. Not long after Hampton redeemed herself with a strong block to thwart Shaw, Ramirez was tormenting the City defence again and it was her cross that was turned into her own net by Hasegawa for the game-defining moment. It was a cruel way for the final to be decided, especially given Hasegawa's world-class consistency for her club, but Chelsea won't care about that as they celebrate winning the first of four trophies on offer in these final two months of the season.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Pride Park...