Chelsea women's player ratings vs Liverpool: Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten down the Reds while Aggie Beever-Jones scores again as Sonia Bompastor's Blues stay perfect in WSL

Chelsea banished the memories of their seven-goal loss to Liverpool last season with a comfortable 3-0 win in the Women's Super League on Sunday.

More than six months on from their dramatic 4-3 WSL defeat at the same ground, the Blues seemed determined to right the wrongs from that game as they punished their dangerous opponents.

Mayra Ramirez was on hand to tap home the rebound after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's effort cannoned off the crossbar in the 38th minute, before Guro Reiten curled in a second just before the break as she capitalised on goalkeeper Rachael Laws' poor clearance.

The Reds put the visitors under the cosh in the second half without creating that many clear-cut chances, and the west London outfit made them pay as substitute Aggie Beever-Jones added a late third from close-range.

Sonia Bompastor's free-scoring side, who have notched 23 goals in just six WSL matches, closed to within a point of league leaders Manchester City, whom they meet next Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash.

