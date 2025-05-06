Chelsea FIFA Club World CupGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea learn two potential FIFA Club World Cup opponents after Leon's appeal to be reinstated rejected by CAS

ChelseaFIFA Club World CupLeonLos Angeles FCCF AmericaMajor League Soccer

Chelsea will face either LAFC or Club America as the last team in their FIFA Club World Cup group after Club Leon remained removed on appeal.

  • CAS rejected appeal from Leon, Pachuca & Deportiva Alajuelense
  • FIFA had disqualified them for breach of multi-ownership rules
  • Playoff will decide who will take vacant place
