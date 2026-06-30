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Why Chelsea transfer is ‘completely off the table’ for Vinicius Junior as Brazilian superstar is left with ‘no offers’ to consider apart from Real Madrid contract extension
Stalemate in Madrid contract talks
While the public messaging from both Real Madrid and Vinicius suggests a mutual desire to continue their partnership, the actual paperwork remains untouched. The two parties have agreed to postpone formal negotiations until after the 2026 World Cup, as the club does not want to distract the winger during Brazil's campaign, According to Marca.
However, this delay means that in just six months, the player will be legally permitted to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.
The primary hurdle in these discussions remains financial. Vinicius, who currently earns roughly €20 million per season, is reportedly eyeing a significant salary bump to reflect his status as one of the world's most decisive players. Rumours suggest he is targeting a package worth €30 million (£26m/$34m) annually, a figure that the Madrid board may be hesitant to meet despite Florentino Perez stating: "Vinicius wants to stay and I want him to stay."
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Chelsea move ruled out under Alonso
Earlier in the year, Chelsea were frequently mentioned as a potential destination for the talented winger, but that door appears to have slammed shut. The appointment of Xabi Alonso as the new head coach at Stamford Bridge has effectively ended any pursuit of the Brazilian. The pair reportedly endured a difficult relationship during their brief overlap in the Spanish capital, which famously peaked during a tense substitution in a Clasico at the Bernabeu.
This breakdown in relations means a move to London is now considered "completely off the table". Furthermore, despite his status, the player currently has no concrete offers from other European heavyweights.
While interest from Saudi Arabia was mooted earlier in the season involving astronomical sums, those links have faded, leading to speculation that they may have been a tactic used by the player's camp to gain leverage in contract talks.
World Cup heroics increase leverage
Vinicius is currently finally living up to his billing for Brazil, providing the spark that has carried the Selecao through the early stages of the tournament. His recent record of three goals and two assists in his first three group matches has reminded the global elite of his game-changing ability. Before the tournament, he noted the importance of this run, saying: "If I go to the World Cup, score four or five goals and we become champions, the whole story changes."
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Madrid maintain calm despite ticking clock
Despite the looming January deadline, the mood within the Real Madrid hierarchy is described as one of "tranquility." They are confident that the bond formed since Vinicius joined the club as a teenager will be enough to see off any outside interest. The club knows that Vinicius is their talisman, particularly as he etches his name into Brazilian history by scoring in consecutive World Cup matches, matching the likes of Romario and Ronaldo Nazario.
However, the clock is undeniably ticking. Until the signature is on the dotted line, the uncertainty will continue to grow.