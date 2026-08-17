'I can't get my head around it!' - Legends slam Chelsea's bizarre double transfer swoop

With Chelsea predictably collecting a record eight red cards last season and frequently throwing away leads, Alonso was desperate to add leadership. Having missed out on Granit Xhaka, the manager turned to Henderson and Welbeck to become a senior figure in the squad. However, Manchester United legend Scholes has openly questioned the dramatic shift in policy.

"Those two older players, it feels you’ve gone from one extreme to another, I can’t get my head around it," Scholes told The Overlap Fan Debate "You’ve got a load of 21-year-olds, alright get some more experience at 28 or 29 but they’re like 37 or 38. I get the Xhaka one, he’s still a good player and he was brilliant in the World Cup.

"I think that’s where he’ll expect the most and that’s where they’re going to have most influence on the training pitch because they’re not going to be playing all the time, especially Henderson. Welbeck will still come on but that’s where they’re going to be most valuable. Look if Chelsea have got money to waste doing that then it’s down to them isn’t it."