Chelsea turn transfer attention to another young Ligue 1 defender after losing out to Liverpool for Rennes' Jeremy Jacquet
Blues launch €30m verbal offer for Nantes wonderkid
Chelsea’s pursuit of a top-tier young French centre-back has taken a dramatic twist in the final hours of the transfer window. After spending much of January tracking Rennes defender Jacquet, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy has been forced to pivot rapidly after their Premier League rivals stole a march on the deal. With Jacquet reportedly undergoing his medical at Liverpool on Monday, Chelsea have wasted no time in identifying his alternative.
According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Blues have intensified their interest in Nantes prospect Tati. The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most coveted young defenders in Europe, and Chelsea have signaled their intent with a massive financial package. The report claims that BlueCo officials have submitted a verbal offer in the region of €30m, which also includes a potential sell-on percentage for the French club.
The sheer size of the bid for a player so early in his professional career highlights just how aggressive the market for young central defenders has become. With sporting directors across Europe scrambling to secure the next generation of defensive talent, Chelsea are determined not to end the window empty-handed in this department, even if it means paying a premium price on deadline day.
BlueCo plan involves immediate Strasbourg loan
The strategy behind the pursuit of Tati aligns perfectly with Chelsea’s controversial but established multi-club ownership model. The project being pitched to the player is one that has become familiar to several young talents over the last 18 months: sign a long-term contract with Chelsea, but spend the immediate future developing in Ligue 1 with sister club Strasbourg.
This pathway is designed to offer Tati the best of both worlds; the financial security and prestige of a Premier League giant, combined with guaranteed game time in a league he already knows. Strasbourg are in need of defensive reinforcements for the second half of the season, and the Chelsea hierarchy views the loan system as the perfect vehicle to give Tati experience before integrating him into the squad at Stamford Bridge in future seasons.
However, the clock is ticking. For this complex manoeuvre to work, Chelsea must not only agree a fee with Nantes and personal terms with Tati but also process the paperwork for an international loan move to Strasbourg before the deadline passes. It is a logistical challenge that leaves no margin for error.
Tati reluctant to rush career-defining decision
While the money on the table is astronomical, the biggest hurdle facing Chelsea appears to be the player’s own temperament. Tati is described by those close to him as a "very reflective" individual who is methodical about his career choices. L'Equipe suggests that the teenager is wary of making such a monumental life decision under the chaotic pressure of deadline day.
For Tati, this would be the first major transfer of his career, and he is reportedly reluctant to precipitate his thinking simply because the window is closing. He wants to measure all the elements of the proposal - the pathway to the Chelsea first team, the stability of the loan at Strasbourg, and his long-term development - before committing his future.
This hesitation presents a significant problem for Chelsea's negotiators. They must find a way to convince a level-headed young man that rushing into a transfer is the right move for him, all while the clock ticks down towards the deadline.
Race against time as Nantes play hardball
It is not just the player who needs convincing; his club are also proving to be tough negotiators. Nantes have not "opened a huge door" for the transfer, indicating they are far from desperate to sell their academy jewel in the middle of the season.
While €30m is a difficult figure for a French club to turn down, Nantes are under no immediate pressure to sell, giving them the upper hand in negotiations. They know Chelsea are pressed for time and desperate for a defender after missing out on Jacquet.
Chelsea now face a complex equation that is "complicated to complete." They must satisfy Nantes' financial demands, offer a project that entices a cautious player, and complete the administrative requirements of a three-way transaction involving Strasbourg, all within a matter of hours. It promises to be a frantic finish to the window for the West London club.
