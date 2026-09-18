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'You get punished!' – Xabi Alonso issues stern injury warning to Chelsea stars before derby
Late fitness decisions await key Chelsea stars
Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso delays final decisions on his starting lineup until Friday morning as key players recover from fitness issues. Midfielder Moises Caicedo is nearing a return, while captain Reece James continues his recovery protocol.
Brazil forward Joao Pedro could feature against Brentford, though his international availability remains uncertain.
Alonso confirmed no player has been officially ruled out prior to their final training session.
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Manager monitors Caicedo progress and international duties
Speaking on Caicedo's recovery, Alonso noted that the midfielder's condition is improving rapidly. However, he refused to guarantee involvement before evaluating how the player responds to late physical tests.
The manager also shrugged off speculation regarding international call-ups, prioritising Chelsea's immediate fixture.
"In terms of injuries, no one is ruled out for Friday so I prefer to be cautious," Alonso explained. "Moises Caicedo is getting closer to fitness. We will see Reece James' development before deciding."
Alonso respects complete Brentford home challenge
Turning attention to the opposition, Alonso warned his squad against underestimating Brentford's tactical versatility. While the Bees are renowned for set-pieces and rapid transitions, the Spanish coach highlighted their overall strength at the Gtech Community Stadium.
He revealed he reviewed footage from last season's meeting to prepare his squad thoroughly.
"They do set-pieces and fast transitions very well, but they are a complete team with or without the ball," Alonso noted. "They have great strength playing at home, so it is going to be a big challenge."
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Execution key as Chelsea target away victory
Alonso concluded by reminding his players that the Premier League offers zero margin for error. He demanded maximum focus from kick-off to prevent Brentford from exploiting any defensive lapses.
A victory would provide Chelsea with momentum before players depart for international duty.
The Blues kick off against Brentford at 8:00 pm BST on Friday evening.
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