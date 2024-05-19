GettyJoe MewisChelsea stars warned to lose their 'egos' as Thiago Silva fires parting shot ahead of Blues departureChelseaThiago SilvaChelsea vs BournemouthPremier LeagueFluminenseChelsea defender Tiago Silva has a blunt message for his Blues team-mates ahead of his Stamford Bridge farewell. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSilva will leave Chelsea following clash against BournemouthBlues again missed out on the top four39-year-old told team-mates they must 'do more' Article continues below