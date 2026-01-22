Chelsea set to beat Man Utd in race for highly-rated Sheffield Wednesday youngster as Blues close in on first signing of Liam Rosenior era

Chelsea appear to have struck the first blow in the transfer market under the leadership of Rosenior, securing a significant victory over United for one of the EFL's brightest prospects. Reports indicate that the London club are now "confident" of getting the deal done after emerging as the clear frontrunners for Alao’s signature.

While negotiations have been ongoing with Sheffield Wednesday, Chelsea’s project seems to have swayed the decision. The deal is structured with a sensible initial outlay but includes significant upside for the selling club. It is understood that Chelsea will pay an upfront fee of around £500,000 for the teenager. However, the total package is expected to surpass the £1 million mark once various performance-related add-ons are triggered.

For Rosenior, who has emphasised a "clean slate" and the importance of youth since arriving at Cobham, securing a talent of Alao’s profile signals the club's continued commitment to stockpiling elite young talent. While this is undoubtedly a club-led recruitment drive fitting the BlueCo model, beating United to a domestic talent is the perfect way to kickstart the new regime’s transfer business.