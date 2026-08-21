AFP
Chelsea set to reward striker Joao Pedro with lucrative new long-term deal
Blues upgrade striker terms
Chelsea are set to hand Pedro a lucrative new deal running until 2032 with a two-year extension option, according to BBC Sport. Stamford Bridge chiefs have moved swiftly to bump up the 24-year-old Brazil international's wages just a year after his £60m switch from Brighton. That decisive move also serves to ward off Barcelona, who have been circling the in-form striker throughout the summer window.
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Incentive structure drives renewal
Further reports from the outlet state that the improved terms fit directly into Chelsea's structured wage model, which fast-tracks standout performers into higher pay brackets. The Blues adopted that very blueprint with Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson to lock down their prized assets on long-term commitments. Club executives will now focus on negotiating fresh terms for other core figures, with Levi Colwill and Estevao Willian next in line once the transfer window shuts.
Striker claims number nine
Pedro established himself as the club's focal point across a stellar debut year, becoming the first Chelsea striker since Diego Costa to bag 20 non-penalty goals in a single campaign. That prolific haul followed an instant impact upon arrival with three goals in last summer's Club World Cup triumph, before adding eight strikes in seven pre-season friendlies ahead of the new term. His clinical displays have earned him the coveted No.9 shirt, with Liam Delap making way and now attracting £50m interest from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.
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London derby tests sharpness
The South American frontman looks set to spearhead Chelsea's attack for Monday night's Premier League curtain-raiser against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Summer recruits Danny Welbeck and Emmanuel Emegha provide robust cover and depth from the bench across a relentless season. Finding his shooting boots straight away will be vital for the talismanic forward as the West Londoners aim to lay down an early marker, determined to mount a serious title challenge after a disappointing 10th-place finish last term.
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