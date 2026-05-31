Chelsea ‘deserve another red card’ for brutal ‘London’s Home of Trophies’ jibe at Arsenal as Blues send message to Gunners in the wake of Champions League final defeat

Chelsea wasted no time rubbing salt into Arsenal's wounds on Saturday night as the Blues' social media team took aim at the Gunners' failure to secure their first-ever Champions League title. After a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena, a wild spot kick from Gabriel proved fatal in the shootout, handing the trophy to the French giants.

While the Arsenal players were still reeling from the defeat, Chelsea’s official accounts posted an advertisement for their stadium tours with the pointed tagline "Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies." The post featured the Champions League trophy prominently, serving as a cold-blooded reminder that the Blues remain the only club in the capital to have won the competition, having done so in 2012 and 2021.







