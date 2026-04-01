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Chelsea announce biggest pre-tax loss in Premier League history
Record-breaking figures at Stamford Bridge
The financial accounts for the period ending June 30, 2025, reveal a staggering £262.4m loss, a figure that eclipses the previous Premier League record of £197.5m set by Manchester City in 2011. This comes just 12 months after the Blues posted a £128.4m profit, though that surplus was heavily caveated by the sale of Chelsea Women to Blueco Midco - a subsidiary of the club’s parent company - for nearly £200m.
Club officials have attributed the significant downturn to a sharp rise in operating costs throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Despite the alarming headline figure, Chelsea did record a revenue of £490.9m, their second-highest ever, aided by income generated from their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup.
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Staying on the right side of PSR
Crucially for fans and manager alike, Chelsea insist they remain compliant with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). While the regulations generally limit losses to £105m over a three-year rolling period, the club has utilised specific "add backs" to stay within the limits. Expenses related to infrastructure projects, the academy, and the women’s team are deductible under current league rules.
It is understood these permitted deductions ensured the club avoided the fate of other top-flight sides who have faced points deductions in recent seasons. Sources close to the club remain confident that the business is now "fully structured to meet all regulatory requirements" moving forward, with revenue expected to soar past £700m in the 2025-26 financial year.
The cost of the Boehly era
Since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took the reins from Roman Abramovich in the summer of 2022, Chelsea have transformed the transfer market, spending approximately £1.5 billion on new talent. However, the club pointed to successful outgoings as a balancing factor, claiming their transfer sales last summer were the highest in the history of the Premier League. Insiders have also noted that spending on agents was at or below the league average.
The financial report also provided an update on the women’s team. Chelsea Football Club Women Ltd recorded a loss of £17.1m, despite the growing popularity of the game helping the side generate a healthy £21.3m in revenue during the same period.
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Dealing with the Abramovich legacy
The club is also navigating the fallout from the previous ownership. Chelsea expect a financial penalty from the Football Association after admitting to rule breaches regarding payments to agents during the Abramovich era. Any fines are expected to be settled using funds specifically held back by the Boehly consortium during the initial purchase of the club in 2022.
This follows a recent Premier League investigation into £47.5m of undisclosed payments from the previous regime. While the club avoided a points deduction last month, they were hit with a £10.75m fine and a suspended one-year transfer ban. The league noted Chelsea’s "cooperation" throughout the investigation as a reason for the relatively lenient sporting sanction, though the club remains under a suspended sentence regarding future UEFA compliance.