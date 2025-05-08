Chelsea push ahead with transfer talks for next Dortmund star in surprise swap deal as they also aim to raid Bundesliga giants for their No.1 goalkeeper
Chelsea are looking at arranging a swap deal with Dortmund that involves Carney Chukwuemeka and Jamie Gittens as they initiate their summer rebuild.
- Chelsea looking at offloading Chukwuemeka
- Blues face stiff competition from Arsenal for Gittens
- Maresca also eyeing move for goalkeeper