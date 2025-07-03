Chelsea plot move for Marc Casado with Barcelona open to departure due to crowded competition for places in midfield M. Casado Chelsea Transfers Barcelona Premier League LaLiga

Chelsea could consider signing Marc Casado from Barcelona this summer as the Catalan side are reportedly open to listening to offers for the midfielder. Casado is well settled at Barcelona but could still consider moving due to a lack of regular first-team opportunities. Hansi Flick's current squad has too many midfield options which would certainly limit Casado's game time.