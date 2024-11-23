Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester City: Redemption for Enzo Fernandez! World Cup winner finally shows up this season as sharpshooter Nicolas Jackson slays Foxes

Fernandez grabbed a goal and an assist as the Blues survived a late rally to claim a 2-1 win over Enzo Maresca's former side.

Aiming to cling onto third spot following the international break, Chelsea dominated possession from the off here and took a deserved lead on 15 minutes - Jackson harrying Wout Faes into a mistake and then flicking home a brilliant finish with the outside of his boot. A second goal looked to have followed on the half hour when Noni Madueke swept home Marc Cucurella’s cross but the left-back was just offside and the goal was chalked off.

Despite their dominance, the Blues then conspired to offer up chances to Leicester towards the end of the half. A surging run from Oliver Skipp ended with the substitute picking out Kasey McAteer, who whipped a curling shot just around the post. Another opportunity then went begging when Wilfred Ndidi managed to fire a low shot wide after good work from Jamie Vardy and Victor Kristiansen down the left - the Nigerian perhaps fortunate to still be on the pitch after raking his studs down Cole Palmer's achilles.

Chelsea were back on top at the start of the second half but were denied a second goal after a bizarre mix up. Palmer looked certain to tap home after Mads Hermansen saved Jackson’s shot but the England international saw his effort blocked on the line by team-mate Madueke, despite his best efforts to get out of the way.

Indeed the Blues had to wait until 15 minutes to go to finally make the game safe. Cucurella’s lofted cross was headed goalwards by Jackson and blocked by Hermansen, but Fernandez was on hand to nod home on the follow-up to put the visitors in control. There was still time for some late drama when substitute Romeo Lavia caught Bobby De Cordova-Reid in stoppage time and conceded a penalty. Jordan Ayew confidently slotted home from the spot but it was too little too late for the hosts.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the King Power Stadium...