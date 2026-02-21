Goal.com
Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Wesley Fofana, that is CRAZY! Frenchman's stupid red card costs Blues dearly as James Ward-Prowse proves he's still a set-piece king

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-battling Burnley on Saturday afternoon, with the 10-man Blues conceding an equaliser in the 93rd minute at Stamford Bridge. Liam Rosenior's men moved back into the Premier League's top four ahead of Manchester United on goal difference, though will feel they missed the chance to steal a march on their rivals for Champions League qualification.

It took only four minutes for Chelsea to take the lead. The hosts worked the ball well from back to front with Moises Caicedo picking the lock for Pedro Neto to chase a through ball onto the left wing, and he crossed low for Joao Pedro to bundle over the line.

The Blues should have doubled their lead towards the end of the first half when Cole Palmer robbed Kyle Walker of the ball and raced clear with every Burnley outfielder up for a set piece, but his low drive was held by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

A quiet second half threatened to merely drift to full-time, but with 20 minutes to go, Wesley Fofana was sent off for a second bookable offence, catching James Ward-Prowse on top of his foot while already on a yellow, earning Chelsea their eighth red card of the season.

In the third minute of added time, Burnley pulled level. Ward-Prowse's corner found the run of an unmarked Zian Flemming, and he headed into the far corner past Robert Sanchez.

There was time for another potential twist as Jacob Bruun Larsen then had a free run at another Ward-Prowse corner, but his header whistled just over the bar as the spoils were shared.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Tested a couple of times from range but hardly given anything to really worry about from open play. Had no chance with Flemming's equaliser. One of his more nervy games playing out from the back.

    Reece James (6/10):

    Bombed down the right in the absence of a natural winger on that side, though didn't find great joy crossing into the Burnley box. Taken off for the final few minutes for Acheampong.

    Wesley Fofana (2/10):

    Picked up a daft booking for a cynical foul on Hannibal Mejbri, before seeing red for another late challenge on Ward-Prowse. Dreadful.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    A solid game from the homegrown favourite. Played a few long passes out from the defensive third to go with some fine defending.

    Malo Gusto (6/10):

    Initially struggled on his weaker left side but grew into the game and became a useful outlet on the overlap and underlap. Subbed for Hato.

    Midfield

    Moises Caicedo (6/10):

    Played an important role in Pedro's opener, finding Neto with a delicious pass between the lines. Covered every blade of grass.

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Industrious in the midfield battle and kept the ball ticking over without trying anything spectacular.

    Cole Palmer (4/10):

    A disappointing day for Chelsea's talisman, who squandered a huge chance to double their advantage in the first half and whose first touch just wasn't there, even with Burnley clearly fearing him and showing him maximum respect. Sacrificed for Adarabioyo after Fofana was sent off.

    Attack

    Enzo Fernandez (4/10):

    Has featured heavily on the left wing recently, but was switched to the right on this occasion. Contributed little to the contest.

    Joao Pedro (8/10):

    Rosenior has shown real faith in Pedro as his No.9 and that trust is paying dividends. Now has five goals in his last six Premier League games. Taken off for a more physical presence in Delap with the Blues down to 10 men.

    Pedro Neto (8/10):

    Burst down the left wing at full tilt any chance he could, buoyed on by his early assist. Taken off late on for Sarr.

    Subs & Manager

    Tosin Adarabioyo (4/10):

    Introduced for Palmer after Fofana's red card. Got away with a tangle on Flemming when the Dutchman appeared to have beaten the last line.

    Jorrel Hato (5/10):

    A late sub for Gusto as Chelsea looked to see out the win.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Replaced Pedro. Used his body well but blazed over the last shot of the game.

    Mamadou Sarr (N/A):

    Made his Premier League debut in place of Neto.

    Josh Acheampong (N/A):

    Came on for James.

    Liam Rosenior (6/10):

    Let down again by his players despite Chelsea playing well for most of the contest.

