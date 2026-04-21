Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Liam Rosenior is running out of ideas - and time! Embarrassing Blues beaten again as Enzo Fernandez flops despite retaining captain's armband

Indeed, despite the enormity of the game for Chelsea, Rosenior's side showed almost no urgency at all and found themselves a goal down after just three minutes of play, with Ferdi Kadioglu firing home from inside the area after the visitors had failed dismally to deal with a corner. Not even the shock of conceding early sparked a response from Chelsea's disinterested players, who managed only one shot during an abject first-half performance.

There was a semblance of effort after the restart, but there was an air of inevitability about Brighton's second goal, which arrived in the 56th minute when Giorginio Rutter left Jack Hinshelwood with a simple finish after more dreadful Chelsea defending. There was no way back for the Blues at that point, and their misery was complete when Danny Welbeck came off the bench to make it 3-0 in injury time.

Below, GOAL issues ratings to all of the Blues on show at the Amex as the reigning 'world champions' suffered a fifth goal-less defeat in a row for the first time since 1912...