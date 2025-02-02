Chelsea women's player ratings vs Aston Villa: Mayra Ramirez to the rescue! Super-sub forces own goal as sub-standard Blues battle to yet another WSL win

The Colombian forward forced the Villa defence into an own goal to secure the three points for Sonia Bompastor's unbeaten leaders

Mayra Ramirez came off the bench to provide the spark Chelsea needed as they scraped a 1-0 win against Aston Villa in the Women's Super League on Sunday. The Colombian forward changed the game with her pace and tenacity, and managed to force the decisive own goal late in the game.

Chelsea had more possession and a few chances, but they struggled to break through Villa's strong defence for the most part. By the 56th minute, Sonia Bompastor had made three changes in an attempt to spark her side into life, but their sluggish attacks were still too easy to cut out. Instead, it was Villa who had the first big chance when Kirsty Hanson was sent charging down the left wing and unleashed a shot that was tipped onto the bar by Hannah Hampton.

Chelsea were lucky to finally get the ball in the net after 82 minutes, but it came from fine work from substitute Ramirez, whose low cross caught out centre-back Sarah Mayling and she tucked it into her own net.

The London side will be delighted to leave with their lead at the top of the WSL in tact, but Bompastor will be demanding a more convincing display when they take on West Ham in the League Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Villa Park...