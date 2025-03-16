Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: No Cole Palmer, no party as Christopher Nkunku and Pedro Neto prove anonymous for blunt Blues

Enzo Maresca's barely laid a glove on the Gunners as they missed the chance to bolster their place in the Premier League's top four

Chelsea were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in a dismal London derby on Sunday as they struggled to create anything of note in attack without star man Cole Palmer, who missed out through injury.

The Gunners were dominant throughout the opening 20 minutes, and it was Mikel Merino who found the breakthrough, flicking a header beyond Robert Sanchez from Martin Odegaard's corner, as both Reece James and Christopher Nkunku failed to mark the Spaniard properly.

Wesley Fofana survived a VAR check for a red card shortly after, as officials considered whether he had stamped on Declan Rice; they were satisfied that there was no force behind the challenge, so he stayed on the pitch.

Article continues below

On 36 minutes, Marc Cucurella volleyed a tame effort at goal, but David Raya failed to claim the ball, as it instead squirmed through his hands. That it slipped just wide of the post leaves the Spaniard indebted to good fortune for keeping his clean sheet.

Merino had the best chance of the second half but Sanchez produced a fine save to deny him in a 45-minute period that was largely devoid of incident, but high on niggly fouls and poor turnovers. Chelsea were largely blunt throughout, with their forwards failing to gel, and their defence appearing jittery on what was not a good day for Enzo Maresca's side.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Emirates Stadium...