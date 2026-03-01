Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Pedro Neto and Robert Sanchez have shockers as Blues beaten despite wicked Reece James causing Premier League leaders real problems

Chelsea began the game in the ascendancy and Mamadou Sarr, making his full Premier League debut, wasted a great opportunity to open the scoring when he miskicked with the goal at his mercy. The defender was made to pay, too, as he got the final touch on William Saliba's goal-bound header after Gabriel Magalhaes had nodded a corner across goal.

The Blues drew level right on half-time, however, as moments after David Raya pulled off a superb save to keep Declan Rice from scoring an own goal, Hincapie flicked Reece James' wicked cross into his own net. Chelsea continued to pose a threat immediately after the break, too, as Raya was called into action to deny both Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro.

Rosenior's side looked the most likely to score the third goal of the game until Jurrien Timber rose highest to head a Rice corner past a flailing Robert Sanchez midway through the second period. Neto was booked for dissent in the aftermath of that strike, and picked up a second yellow moments later after scything down Gabriel Martinelli during an Arsenal counter-attack.

Sanchez redeemed himself somewhat with a fine save to deny Eberechi Eze before substitute Alejandro Garnacho almost grabbed an equaliser in stoppage time when his cross looked destined for the corner, only for Raya to claw it away, with defeat leaving the Blues sixth in the table in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Emirates Stadium...