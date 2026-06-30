Chelsea, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest & Aston Villa fined for breaching UEFA-imposed financial rules - with the Magpies being hit hardest

In a significant blow to their respective bank balances, Newcastle United and Aston Villa have emerged as the hardest hit among the Premier League contingent. The Magpies have entered into a three-year settlement agreement with UEFA after failing to comply with the "football earnings rule," which was assessed on a three-year aggregate basis covering the financial years ending in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Newcastle United FC and Juventus FC concluded a settlement agreement with the CFCB for a three-year period, in line with the framework introduced last season. The duration of the settlement agreement depends on the club’s ability to comply with the regulations based on submitted projections.

Consequently, each club is required to meet the final target and achieve full compliance with the football earnings rule by the end of the settlement period in the 2028-29 season (covering financial years ending in 2026, 2027 and 2028). For Newcastle, this includes a total fine of €10m (£9m/$11m), with €7m being conditional.