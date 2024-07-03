Melanie Leupolz Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Another Chelsea goodbye! Melanie Leupolz follows Emma Hayes through exit as she completes Real Madrid transfer

Chelsea FC WomenMelanie LeupolzTransfersReal Madrid FemeninoLiga FWSL

Chelsea, on Wednesday, confirmed the departure of midfielder Melanie Leupolz who joins Real Madrid.

  • Leupolz leaves Chelsea after four years
  • Becomes Real Madrid's third signing of the season
  • Won four WSL titles with the Blues
