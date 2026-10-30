Chelsea vs Manchester United: Classic match - Cole Palmer secures a sensational hat-trick in seven-goal thriller

The evening began with Chelsea asserting a dominance that felt almost terminal for the visitors. By the 19th minute, the Blues were two goals to the good. Conor Gallagher had ignited the atmosphere with a sharp opener, and when Palmer coolly dispatched a penalty, the contest threatened to become a rout. Yet, as any seasoned observer of this fixture knows, United are never more dangerous than when they are backed into a corner.

The tide turned with a ferocity that stunned the home support. United did not merely claw their way back; they turned the game on its head. By the 67th minute, the visitors had marched into a 3-2 lead, leaving the Bridge in a state of agitated silence. As the clock ticked past the 90th minute and into the vast expanse of added time, United seemed destined to leave West London with all three points, holding their lead until the clock reached 99 minutes and 17 seconds.