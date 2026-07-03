Chelsea sign Manaka Matsukubo from North Carolina Courage in NWSL transfer

When Matsukubo joined the Courage on loan in 2023, it would have been hard to predict just how much of an impact the 18-year-old would make. It didn't take long for her to earn a permanent contract, signing one in 2024. She became an essential part of the midfield, scoring in the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup and earning MVP honors.

In 2025, she was named the NWSL Midfielder of the Year after recording 11 goals and four assists during the season.

Matsukubo made 58 regular-season appearances, scored 19 goals and added 10 assists during her three years with the Courage. She joins Chelsea FC on a five-year contract after the clubs agreed to the transfer Friday.