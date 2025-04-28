'My a*se was black & blue!' - Chelsea & Lionesses star Millie Bright reveals hilarious story of how she got a scar on her bum to ex-England team-mate Rachel Daly
Millie Bright has revealed how she ended up with an embarrassing scar on her bum, with the England international saying her “a*se was black and blue”.
- Defender is a vastly experienced performer
- Likes to have fun away from the field
- Picked up an embarrassing escalator injury