Thomas-TuchelGetty Images
Aditya Gokhale

'World-class player' - Chelsea legend names Blues star who Thomas Tuchel MUST have in England line-up as Three Lions boss prepares to announce inaugural squad

T. TuchelChelseaEnglandR. JamesPremier League

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has named the 'world-class' Blues star who should be in Thomas Tuchel's England side ahead of the international fixtures.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • James puts in great shift against Copenhagen
  • Cole wants Tuchel to call up James for England
  • England call-up likely over the next few days
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches