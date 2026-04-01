Premier League agent fees revealed: Chelsea lead way as top-flight clubs splash record £460m on intermediaries

Chelsea have once again emerged as the biggest spenders on intermediary fees, shell out a massive £65.1m between February 2025 and February 2026. This marks the third consecutive year that the West London club has topped the list, bringing their total expenditure on agents to approximately £200m over the last three assessment years.

The high figure comes at a sensitive time for the Blues, who recently announced a pre-tax loss of £262m for the 2024-25 season - the largest in Premier League history. The club has pointed towards an unprecedented volume of player movement as a primary factor, noting they recorded the highest number of player sales in the league's history, offloading nearly £300m worth of talent to ensure compliance with UEFA regulations.