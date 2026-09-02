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Lamine Camara agent slams Monaco as 'commodity' talk surfaces after £47m Chelsea transfer collapse following Enzo Fernandez exit
Chelsea's deadline-day midfield disaster
Chelsea had lined up Senegal international Camara as a direct replacement for Enzo, who completed a record-equalling transfer to Manchester City. The Blues struck a £47 million agreement with Monaco, and the midfielder even completed his medical before preparing to fly to London.
However, the transfer was intricately tied to Folarin Balogun's proposed switch to Everton. The French side urgently needed to balance their books through a major sale. When Everton initially advanced their pursuit of Balogun, Monaco informed Camara he would not be leaving.
In a bizarre climax to the window, Balogun changed his mind following a medical at Everton and rejected the move. Despite this, Monaco still refused to green-light Camara's departure, leaving Chelsea utterly enraged by what they deemed an unprofessional late U-turn.
- Jonathan Moscrop
Agent furious over 'commodity' treatment
Former Premier League striker Diomansy Kamara, who represents both Camara and Crystal Palace winger Ismaila Sarr, took to Instagram to express his sheer frustration. He felt the late block highlighted a systemic issue in how African footballers are managed in the transfer market.
"The situations involving Ismaïla Sarr and Lamine Camara should make all of us stop and take notice," Kamara posted on his Instagram story. "We have to get out of this logic where African players can sometimes be treated as little more than commodities: you buy them, you set their price, you negotiate their future, and, too often, with their own wishes pushed into the background."
He added: "Our African players deserve respect. Respect for their work. Respect for their careers. Respect for their ambitions. Respect for their voices."
The human cost of transfer dealings
Kamara stressed that football's financial mechanisms often overlook the personal toll on athletes. He continued his impassioned plea by stating: "A transfer shouldn’t just be a matter of two clubs and a set of numbers. Behind every contract, there’s a man, a career, dreams and life-changing decisions.
"The fact that clubs can sometimes have the final word is a reality of professional football. But one question remains: what about the career and the will of the player?"
Calling for systemic reform, the agent challenged the sport's authorities to intervene. "Football’s governing bodies, particularly FIFA and UEFA, must take a serious look at these situations and consider whether a fairer system can be created for both clubs and players," Kamara urged. "Should release clauses become mandatory?
"What is the point of a club being able to hold a player to his contract if, ultimately, it loses the commitment and trust of the person behind the footballer? Clubs’ investments must be protected, but so too must the player’s career, ambitions and right to decide his own future. We need a framework that protects both sides."
He concluded: "The player must be able to be heard and respected in the decisions that determine his future. Let’s never forget what’s important: behind every success, it’s the players who write history first."
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Alonso faces immediate midfield crisis
Having sanctioned Fernandez's exit without securing Camara, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso faces a severe selection headache. The Blues' engine room is suddenly depleted, with Moises Caicedo and Jordan Henderson both nursing injuries, while Romeo Lavia is only just returning to full fitness.
Alonso was already forced to deploy full-backs Reece James and Malo Gusto in central midfield during a recent win over Brighton. Chelsea must now navigate a daunting trip to reigning champions Arsenal on Sunday with a threadbare squad, desperately hoping to survive until the January window opens.
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