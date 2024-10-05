Chelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez sent stern warning by coach after £17m star caught partying again in nightclub

AFPSoham MukherjeeChelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez sent stern warning by coach after £17m star caught partying again in nightclubChelseaPremier LeagueEcuadorWorld Cup Qualification CONMEBOLChelsea wonderkid Kendry Paez has received a stern warning by the Ecuador national team coach after he was caught partying again.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPaez's misadventures land him in troubleSpotted at a nightclub for second time this yearWarned about his off-the-pitch conductFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below