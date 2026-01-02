Getty/GOAL
Chelsea's stance on appointing Jurgen Klopp or Zinedine Zidane after bombshell Enzo Maresca exit - revealed
Maresca sacked: Axe fell on New Year's Day
Italian tactician Maresca, who oversaw Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs in 2025, was relieved of his duties on New Year’s Day. The 45-year-old took in 92 games at the helm, winning 55, but angered club officials with some of his behaviour.
A statement announcing his sudden departure read: "Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the Uefa Conference League and the Fifa Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club.
"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future."
Why Maresca was sacked: Talks with other clubs & contract demand
It is Chelsea’s continued presence in Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophy bids that is considered to have forced the Blues into making a change. The Telegraph reports on how they have dropped 15 points from winning positions this season, which is considered to be "unsustainable".
Blues bosses were also less than impressed at learning that Maresca has spoken with Manchester City and Juventus about future roles this season, with the terms of his contract in west London dictating that he had to tell Chelsea’s ownership group about those talks.
It is claimed that Maresca made it clear that he would end discussions with potential future employers if offered a new contract at Stamford Bridge. The Telegraph reports on how the Blues "rejected the proposal out of hand".
The search is now on for a suitable successor to Maresca, with Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior considered to be a leading contender as he impresses in France with one of Chelsea’s sister clubs.
Explained: Why Chelsea will not move for Klopp or Zidane
The Telegraph point out that "Chelsea are not expected to go for a star name such as Zinedine Zidane or Jurgen Klopp". Some fans would like to see the baton passed to a coach with a more distinguished CV - such as the Champions League-winning former Real Madrid and Liverpool managers - but that is not the approach that Todd Boehly and Co. have been taking.
They have shown faith in the likes of Graham Potter and Maresca, with the hope being that they can lay the foundations on which long-term success can be built. Stability does, however, remain in short supply.
BlueCo will not be changing their ways, though, and intend to stick with a philosophy that they believe will serve the club well over time. ESPN reports on how "winning is no longer the primary consideration at Chelsea".
Recruitment model: The philosophy adopted by Chelsea's board
The model at Stamford Bridge is said to involve "young coaches with potential just as much as it revolves around recruiting the best emerging playing talent from all over the world". That is the main reason why the likes of Klopp and Zidane will not be considered.
Chelsea, during the Roman Abramovich, once sought the biggest of names to fill their dugout - from Jose Mourinho to Thomas Tuchel via Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte. ESPN add that "the days of Chelsea hiring the cream of coaching are firmly in the past". The criteria being targeted now is "young, up-and-coming and malleable", with a different approach being favoured by an ambitious board who have spent big across several transfer windows and want to see regular returns on that investment.
