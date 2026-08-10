VIDEO: Chelsea injury nightmare as star left in tears during chaotic pre-season draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim
Anselmino emotional after hamstring setback
The sight of Aaron Anselmino being consoled by his team-mates as he trudged off the pitch in tears will haunt Chelsea fans as the new season approaches. The 21-year-old centre-back, who joined the club in 2024, appeared to suffer a significant hamstring issue just 29 minutes into the friendly at the Stadium Sultan Ibrahim.
Anselmino was visibly frustrated as he lay on the turf receiving treatment, and his emotional reaction suggests a deep-seated fear regarding the severity of the injury. The former Borussia Dortmund and Strasbourg loanee has been plagued by similar fitness issues since arriving at Stamford Bridge, and this latest setback severely hampers his chances of establishing himself in Alonso’s first-team plans.
Watch the clip
Sarr adds to Alonso defensive woes
The misery for Alonso began even before the first whistle in Malaysia, as 20-year-old centre-back Mamadou Sarr was forced to withdraw from the starting line-up. Initially named in the XI, the Senegal international pulled out during the warm-up, leaving the Blues short-staffed at the back from the offset.
Given that transfer funds are reportedly dwindling after a summer of heavy investment in other positions, Alonso was expected to lean heavily on his depth in central defence. Losing two young, capable options in a single afternoon forces the club to reconsider their squad management.
- Getty Images
Touchline tempers boil over in Malaysia
The injury crisis was not the only drama to unfold in Johor, as the match was marred by a heated touchline altercation involving Chelsea’s new coaching staff. Set-piece specialist Austin MacPhee had to be physically restrained by Alonso after a dangerous challenge on Liam Delap sparked a confrontation with the opposition bench.
The 3-3 draw was an erratic affair that exposed the tactical deficiencies Alonso is currently working to correct. While the attack found joy through Delap’s penalties, the defensive lapses and the loss of Anselmino and Sarr overshadowed the performance.
As the team prepares to return to Stamford Bridge, the focus will shift entirely to the treatment room. Alonso has been tasked with returning Chelsea to the Champions League spots, but his revolution is already facing its first major tests of adversity.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting