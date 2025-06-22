Chelsea warned of 'heat health emergency' as Blues prepare for final Club World Cup group game against ES Tunis in scorching Philadelphia weather
Chelsea are set to face intense heat in Philadelphia - city declare a ‘Heat Health Emergency’ ahead of the Blues' Club World Cup clash with ES Tunis.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea to play ES Tunis amid 39°C heat warning
- FIFA activates heat safety plan for Club World Cup
- Maresca rotating squad to protect injury-prone players