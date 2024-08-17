Chelsea v FC Internazionale - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Revealed: Chelsea failed with attempted swap transfer involving Raheem Sterling and yet another winger

Chelsea tried to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a swap deal that would have seen Raheem Sterling go the other way.

  • Chelsea failed to sign Chiesa in a swap deal
  • Included Sterling in the deal
  • Blues remain interested in the Italian winger
