Revealed: Chelsea failed with attempted swap transfer involving Raheem Sterling and yet another winger

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeRevealed: Chelsea failed with attempted swap transfer involving Raheem Sterling and yet another wingerChelseaRaheem SterlingTransfersFederico ChiesaJuventusSerie APremier LeagueChelsea tried to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a swap deal that would have seen Raheem Sterling go the other way.