Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca desperate for end of January transfer window as he hits out at 'noise' around Blues squad amid Christopher Nkunku & Joao Felix rumours
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has claimed he is desperate for the January transfer window to end amid 'noise' regarding a number of players in the squad.
- Chelsea at the centre of departure rumours
- Could see number of players leave on deadline day
- Maresca reveals 'relief' at window closing