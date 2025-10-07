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Chelsea 'crying out' for Harry Kane! Enzo Maresca urged to launch sensational £57m transfer swoop for Bayern Munich striker
Contract complexities at Bayern
Kane’s contract at Bayern runs until 2027, but his release clause could drop to £57m next summer. For it to be activated, Kane must inform Bayern of his intention to leave before January, with speculation about a potential return to England now raging.
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Johnson: Chelsea is the perfect fit
Johnson has insisted that Chelsea should go all out for Kane if he decides to head back to his homeland. In an interview with 10bet, the former Chelsea and England defender said: "I think if Harry Kane is ready to come back to the Premier League, it’s Chelsea who should make the move for him.
"They’re obviously crying out for that kind of player, the way they play. They’re a bit more focused on a central striker, and Arsenal would probably play too much tiki-taka to be the right club for him. Liverpool have Alexander Isak and Manchester City have [Erling] Haaland, so Chelsea makes the most sense if he leaves Bayern Munich."
Tottenham’s first-option clause
It’s worth noting that Spurs retain a first-option agreement on Kane as part of the 2023 transfer deal with Bayern. However, this only comes into play if Bayern agree to sell the striker and Kane himself wants a return to north London. Johnson has warned the striker off a potential reunion and instead advised him to join a club where he could win more regular silverware.
"I don’t think Harry Kane would want to go back to Tottenham. I think that story is finished for him and the club," he said.
"He left for a reason, to go and win trophies. He won’t really be able to do that at Spurs if he returns, so why would he go back now? I think for Kane, it doesn’t make sense, it would be like going back to a lit firework. It could blow up in his face. The situation is what it is, and he should keep moving forward in his career now."
Kane focused on Bayern for now
Kane’s focus is firmly on Bayern for now, but hasn't closed the door entirely on a return to his homeland. He told reporters while away on international duty with England: “In terms of the Premier League, I don’t know. If you had asked me when I first left to go to Bayern, I would have said for sure I would come back. Now I have been there a couple of years I would say probably say that has gone down a little bit, not so much, but I wouldn’t say I would never go back. What I have learnt in my career is that different opportunities and different timings happen and things fall in place. Going back to my first point, with Bayern right now, I am fully all in with Bayern.”
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Time to get back to Three Lions duty
Kane has temporarily returned to English shores from Munich to join his Three Lions' team-mates. He will be back in action on Thursday in a friendly against Wales at Wembley, before Thomas Tuchel's team travel to Latvia for their next World Cup qualifier on October 14.