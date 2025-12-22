Getty
Chelsea considering recalling impressive Borussia Dortmund loanee as Enzo Maresca struggles with Blues’ lengthy injury list
Chelsea weighing up January options
Chelsea have been facing an injury crisis in defence, with the likes of Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and several others unable to stay fit this season. As a result, head coach Maresca is weighing up whether to bring the young defender back from Dortmund early, to strenghthen his options heading into the New Year.
The Argentine centre-back missed Dortmund’s final two matches of the calendar year against Freiburg and Borussia Monchengladbach due to a thigh injury of his own, but that absence has denied him the chance to reach the required minutes that would prevent his parent club from being able to bring him back to Stamford Bridge.
Anselmino arrived in Germany as part of the wider agreement that took Carney Chukwuemeka to the club as well, with Dortmund paying just over €20million for the 22-year-old. After an early injury setback, Anselmino established himself in a back three alongside Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton, and is quickly becoming a fan favourite in Dortmund.
- AFP
Kovac keen to keep highly-rated defender
Anselmino has featured in 10 of Dortmund’s 22 competitive matches so far, logging 564 minutes in total. Speaking a few weeks ago, head coach Niko Kovac suggested the situation was settled, with no chance of the defender being recalled.
"Everything is settled with Chelsea," Kovac said. "He is our player and I expect him to remain so until the end of the season.
"He fights with a crusader spirit. When things get tight, there’s no nonsense with him. He breaks through. And that’s something you need at this level. You need defenders who love defending. The boy does that excellently. I love players like that, who do their job with dedication and passion."
Despite that confidence, the Premier League club now hold a stronger position and could choose to act if Maresca wishes. Dortmund, however, believe Chelsea are unlikely to move immediately. There is also encouragement within the German club that Anselmino is keen to stay. The defender is understood to be happy in Dortmund and has indicated he would like to continue with the club beyond 2025.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Anselmino's rapid rise in South America
Anselmino developed through the Boca Juniors academy in South America, having joined the club at the age of 12. He made his senior debut during the 2023 season, becoming a first-team player at just 18.
Breaking into the Boca Juniors side at such a young age quickly marked him out as one of the most highly regarded defensive prospects in Argentine football, generating significant attention at both domestic and national level. That profile increased further in August 2024 when it emerged that he would be joining Chelsea, another one of the club's long-term planning moves for upcoming stars.
Despite his growing reputation, Anselmino has yet to represent Argentina at either youth or senior international level. Even so, his development trajectory and early exposure at club level suggest he is well-positioned to compete at the highest level in European football in the coming years, and he is fully expected to be given a chance in West London.
His aggressive defensive style has earned him the nickname "El Gratsche" among supporters and sections of the German media, and he is widely regarded as Dortmund’s most successful loan signing of the season.
- Getty Images Sport
What next for Anselmino?
While his short-term future remains unclear, it is already evident that Anselmino will return to Chelsea as planned in the summer. A permanent move to Dortmund does not seem to be on the table, with no purchase option included in the loan deal. However, it is expected that the German club will push hard to try and make something work in order to keep him, even if it is only for the next few months.
Advertisement