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Xabi Alonso gets his man! Chelsea confirms SEVENTH summer signing as Pep Chavarria arrives from Rayo Vallecano
Alonso lands his top defensive target
Alonso has successfully bolstered his defensive options with the acquisition of Chavarria, who joins the Blues in a deal worth approximately £16.3 million. The Spaniard arrives in West London following a standout campaign in La Liga, where he played a pivotal role in Rayo Vallecano reaching the UEFA Conference League final and securing an eighth-place finish. The move represents a significant step up for the defender, who has enjoyed a rapid rise since leaving the Spanish second tier.
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Chavarria reacts to Chelsea move
Speaking to the club’s official website, Chavarria expressed his delight at the move, stating: "I'm so excited to get started. This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world.
"It is a big opportunity but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success. There are a lot of people who have helped me get to this moment and I have to thank my family. They have always supported me and today is only possible because of them."
With the new season looming, Alonso is working quickly to integrate Chavarria into the squad's tactical drills. The defender’s durability is a major plus, having featured in 44 matches across all competitions for Rayo last season. Chelsea’s hierarchy is confident that the Spaniard’s physical attributes and tactical intelligence will allow him to adapt seamlessly to the pace of English football.
Tactical shift at Chelsea
Chavarria’s signing highlights a clear evolution in Chelsea's recruitment strategy under the guidance of Alonso. While the BlueCo ownership group previously focused heavily on signing young prospects with long-term potential, the recent window has seen a pivot toward established professionals following the arrivals of Premier League veteran Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.
The 28-year-old left-back is expected to provide fierce competition for Jorrel Hato on the left flank, filling the void left by Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid. Alonso is reportedly keen on Chavarria’s versatility, as the defender is equally comfortable operating in a standard back four or as an advanced wing-back.
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Stamford Bridge revolving door continues
The arrival of Chavarria brings Chelsea's total number of summer signings to seven, continuing a period of unprecedented activity in the transfer market. The club has already spent heavily to secure the services of Morgan Rogers in a record-breaking deal for a British player, alongside other notable additions like Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, and Valentin Barco.
However, the influx of new talent has necessitated a significant clearing of the decks to manage the squad size and wage bill. Beyond Cucurella’s exit, the Blues have sanctioned several departures, including the permanent sale of homegrown defender Trevoh Chalobah to Italian side Como. Other fringe players like Andrey Santos and Tyrique George have also moved on, while Alejandro Garnacho has headed to Aston Villa on a temporary basis.
The focus now shifts to the final stages of pre-season, where Chelsea will look to build momentum after a mixed run of results, including a dramatic 3-3 draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim. As the club nears the end of its recruitment drive, the pressure will be on Alonso to blend these seven new signings into a cohesive unit.
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