Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly 'in talks' over bid to buy UK newspaper Daily Telegraph with media mogul Nick Montgomery

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly are reportedly "in talks" over a joint-bid to buy UK newspaper Daily Telegraph with media mogul Nick Montgomery.

  • Boehly's Eldridge Media Holdings in talks to take over Telegraph
  • Deutsche Numis acting as investment advisor to Boehly
  • Has already met Montgomery to discuss the buyout
