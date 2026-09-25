Chelsea CHARGED by FA over alleged sectarian chanting during Premier League clash with Fulham

The Football Association has officially charged Chelsea with a breach of conduct rules following a Premier League fixture against local rivals Fulham on 24 August. The incident in question occurred during the early stages of the match, which the Blues eventually won 3-2. The FA's disciplinary department has been scrutinising reports of improper conduct from the traveling support, leading to the formal notification issued to the Stamford Bridge club this week.

An FA spokesperson confirmed the specifics of the charge, stating: 'Chelsea FC has been charged with breaching FA Rule E21 during the ninth minute of its Premier League fixture against Fulham FC on 24 August. It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive or insulting way. It's further alleged that this behaviour was discriminatory in that it included a reference, whether express or implied, to religion or belief.'