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‘Maybe Chelsea’ - Cesc Fabregas backed for Blues or Barcelona managerial roles after overseeing ‘remarkable’ job at Serie A sensations Como
Fabregas worked under Wenger, Guardiola & Mourinho
Fabregas initially took charge of Como’s U19 and B sides after retiring while on their books. He was handed first-team reins on an interim basis in November 2023, with special dispensation granted to him as no UEFA Pro coaching licence had been secured at that stage.
The 38-year-old proved to be a natural, even without the relevant qualifications, with priceless experience having been picked up down the years when working under the likes of Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.
Fabregas delivered promotion into Serie A for Como at the end of his debut campaign, allowing a four-year contract to be signed. He now has them sat fourth in the top-flight table - above the likes of Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and Lazio - with Champions League football very much on the cards.
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Fabregas has Como in the hunt for Champions League qualification
Asked for his assessment of the job that Fabregas has done at Como, AC Milan legend and Serie A stalwart Ambrosini - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with Jaydee Living - said: “Remarkable. Of course, they spent a lot of money. But, they spent money in the right way. It's not always easy. They found players perfect for the way Cesc wanted to play. And in the last two or three months, Cesc put something new in his style.
“In Italy, we like to play, there are a lot of teams that play man-on-man. So he was obliged to find another solution, more ways to win the games. That's why they deserve to stay in the position they are in right now.”
Is Fabregas a Chelsea, Arsenal or Barcelona boss of the future?
The obvious question now is: How long will Fabregas spend in charge of Como? He is considered to be one of the most promising young coaches in world football, which suggests that he will attract interest from leading clubs across Europe.
Given his professional ties to the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, could he head back to Emirates Stadium, Camp Nou or Stamford Bridge?
Four-time Serie A title winner Ambrosini said when that question was put to him: “Yeah, of course he can. But you know Xabi Alonso. I talk about Xabi Alonso because it's the kind of situation that we used to talk about for him. You have to find the right place.
“Okay, you have to talk with the owner. You have to find a situation where you can do what you think is good for you. And with the atmosphere.
“So of course Barcelona would be, could be, a good choice. I don't know about Real Madrid, because Real is a strange situation. But maybe Chelsea. Chelsea had a good manager because Enzo Maresca was a good manager. I don't know what happened, but Enzo is a good manager. I'm not sure Cesc will leave the Italian league. No rush.”
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Questions being asked of Rosenior at Stamford Bridge
There is no indication that Hansi Flick will be vacating his role at Barcelona any time soon, with his contract reportedly poised to be extended through to 2028, while Mikel Arteta has Arsenal in the hunt for Premier League and Champions League crowns.
A position may, however, open up at Chelsea in the not too distant future. Uncomfortable questions are being asked of Liam Rosenior just three months into his reign with the Blues and Fabregas could - alongside the likes of Frank Lampard - come into consideration there if another change were to be made in west London during the summer of 2026.