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‘I’m happy he’s with us!’ – Xabi Alonso hails Danny Welbeck’s ‘great influence’ as Chelsea prepare for Brighton reunion
Welbeck prepares for Brighton reunion
Welbeck is gearing up for a swift reunion with his former employers as Chelsea prepare to host Brighton in the Premier League. The 35-year-old spent six years with the Seagulls before completing a move to Stamford Bridge this summer. During his time on the south coast, Welbeck became a persistent thorn in Chelsea's side. The veteran forward netted six goals and provided two assists in nine top-flight meetings with the Blues, most recently scoring against them in April.
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Alonso relieved to have veteran striker
Welbeck recently showcased his enduring instincts in front of goal by heading home on his Chelsea debut. He opened his account for the club in Thursday's Carabao Cup second-round victory over Luton Town. Blues boss Alonso is thrilled to have the experienced forward at his disposal ahead of the weekend.
"I am aware [of his record in the fixture] and I am happy he is with us!" Alonso said on the club's official website. "He has many qualities. As a player, you see how intelligent he is, and he links well. Out of the box, he is able to combine, and in the box he is very intelligent to be in the right place. We saw that [against Luton]."
Raising standards at Stamford Bridge
Welbeck is not the only seasoned professional to join Chelsea's ranks recently, with Jordan Henderson also arriving over the summer. Together, they have added crucial leadership to Alonso's squad. Alonso highlighted Welbeck's off-pitch contributions, noting his immense dedication.
"On a daily basis, he is a great influence for the rest of the players," Alonso explained. "He trains really hard and is raising all the standards in training. This is something we think is important.
"They [Henderson and Welbeck] help but it’s not just them. Reece [James], Maxence [Lacroix], Morgan [Rogers] as well. Even if they are younger, they have a good impact.
"That was a very important decision in the squad planning - that we were bringing players who add not just on the field, but are ready to compete and who don’t need much time to make an impact. We are happy with that."
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London derby looms after Brighton test
Whether Welbeck features against his former club on Sunday remains a decision for the manager. However, his recent goal-scoring cameo suggests he is ready to make his mark in the Premier League.
Following Sunday's clash with Brighton at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea will shift their focus to a massive local rivalry. Alonso's men will immediately begin preparations for a crunch London derby against Arsenal next week.
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