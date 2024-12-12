Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian planning Lionel Messi shirt swap after landing dream date with Inter Miami ‘idol’

Chelsea-bound wonderkid Estevao Willian has revealed that he is planning a shirt swap with Lionel Messi before heading to Stamford Bridge.

Will compete at FIFA Club World Cup with Palmeiras

