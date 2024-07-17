Mauricio-Pochettino(C)GettyImages
Soham Mukherjee

Former Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino emerges as latest contender to take charge of USMNT after Gregg Berhalter's exit

Mauricio PochettinoUSATransfersChelseaJuergen Klopp

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly emerged as the latest contender to take charge of the USMNT after Gregg Berhalter's exit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Berhalter was fired after Copa America failure
  • Pochettino is currently a free agent
  • Could potentially take up the US job
Article continues below