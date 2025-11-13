AFP
Chelsea bomb squad star spotted in training with first team during international break
How Disasi landed in Chelsea's bomb squad
Disasi was signed from Monaco in January 2023 for £38.5m. He made 61 appearances before his sudden demotion with the other outcasts. He had the opportunity to go out on loan again last summer, with West Ham, Bournemouth and Sunderland all interested. But he rejected each offer as he preferred a move abroad instead. That move never materialised, and now he waits for a January escape.
During the summer, several senior players were told to train away from the squad while their futures were sorted, banished to the so-called "bomb squad". Disasi was among those axed, joining Raheem Sterling, Renato Veiga and others in the outcast group. In August, Disasi made headlines by giving supporters a rare look inside the bomb squad’s makeshift quarters. In an Instagram post simply captioned "Life", he shared pre-season photos and one of which showed the barren room changing room. There were no plush leather chairs, but just wooden benches, small windows, and an old air-conditioning unit.
Disasi's professionalism wins admirers
Despite being exiled, Disasi has not sulked. In fact, he has embraced a mentoring role within the academy. Recently, he captained the Under-21s to a commanding 4-1 win over Reading. He earned praise internally for his attitude, and his professionalism has not gone unnoticed.
However, Chelsea legend Pat Nevin warned that the outcasts must be handled with care, as he feels that they could negatively impact the spirit of the dressing room.
He told BetIdeas.com: "The PFA is not the main problem. The main problem is bigger than that. Your main problem is if you treat two players like that and the rest of the team sees it, which they will, because it's their mates - and I know players can be selfish and are selfish and have to be selfish - they all know that's what I'm going to get. Now, management doesn't always think along these terms because it's short term. There's a big danger there. And it is a warning. Being on just about every side of the game and seeing it, it can damage spirit.
"Players are selfish and they take care of themselves. But Raheem Sterling is liked, he's popular within that dressing room. You certainly don't just blank your mates. So Chelsea need to be careful because in the end if they have got these players that are in six, seven, eight year contracts. Nicholas Jackson was the main man. He's great. And then suddenly he's in the bomb squad. And then he's not, ‘We want you back in’. So be careful because everybody now knows that's what happens. I promise you that's dangerous. When you treat workers like that, the other workers know this. Just be careful."
No way back at Chelsea
Maresca didn’t mince his words when questioned last month about the bomb-squad players.
He said: "They are Chelsea players because they have a contract with the club," the Blues boss said. "In this moment, they are still training apart. The idea is to continue in exactly the same way. Since we started the season, I didnt see one of them. I didn't see Renato (Veiga), I didn't see Axel (Disasi), I didn't see Raheem (Sterling), because they train at a different time on a different pitch. I haven't seen them since we started the season."
When asked whether any could return, the Italian was blunt: "With us? No."
The January exit plan
Although the defender trains with the first team, Chelsea reportedly intend to offload him when the January window opens. However, the Blues have registered both Disasi and Sterling in their Premier League squad, which could benefit them in the busy festive period, which includes two Champions League games against Barcelona and Atalanta and a Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City. In the short term, the Blues return to Premier League action on November 22 with a trip to Burnley. Whether Disasi will be anywhere near the matchday squad remains to be seen.
