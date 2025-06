Manchester United have been told to hijack Chelsea's move for Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens as he 'could make a real difference' at the club.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chelsea hot in pursuit of Dortmund's Gittens

Man Utd urged to hijack the Blues' move for winger

Hamann believes that Gittens would fit better at Utd Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱