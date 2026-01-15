Chelsea axe loan star after just four months as forward completes transfer to Premier League side Leeds

Before Buonanotte's loan was announced, manager Farke dismissed the question about the 21-year-old as "speculation and rumours". However, he did not rule out more incomings in January as Leeds try and beat the drop.

On Thursday, he said, "We spoke in the summer very openly about what we want to do. We wanted to do more in the offense, a creative number 10 winger position, and then on the last day we missed out. Nevertheless we have developed really well as a group and we're on a good path. We have a good, capable group that we trust. We could do something if we think OK, this player would improve our squad, say a character who fits into this group. We won't risk anything that will risk our spirit."

The German did, however, insist that he is "very confident we won't have a major turnaround" in the winter transfer window but there is "always space for one, perhaps two, three positions".

